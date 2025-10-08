Harris County: Authorities investigating auto-pedestrian accident involving 10-year-old bicyclist
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene following an auto-pedestrian accident on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
Officials with Harris County Precinct 4 said the accident occurred in the 16700 block of Timber Forest Drive.
Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
Authorities stated the crash involved a 10-year-old bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle.
Officials stated the vehicle remained on the scene and the intersection is currently shut down.
The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
Officials did not confirm what led up to the accident.
The 10-year-old's condition wasn't released.
The Source: Harris County Constable's Office, Precinct 4