Harris County: Authorities investigating auto-pedestrian accident involving 10-year-old bicyclist

What we know:

Officials with Harris County Precinct 4 said the accident occurred in the 16700 block of Timber Forest Drive.

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Authorities stated the crash involved a 10-year-old bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle.

Officials stated the vehicle remained on the scene and the intersection is currently shut down.

The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials did not confirm what led up to the accident.

The 10-year-old's condition wasn't released.