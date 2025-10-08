Expand / Collapse search

Harris County: Authorities investigating auto-pedestrian accident involving 10-year-old bicyclist

Published  October 8, 2025 4:01pm CDT
Harris County
The Brief

    • Harris County authorities are on the scene following an auto-pedestrian accident on Wednesday afternoon. 
    • Officials with Harris County Precinct 4 said the accident occurred in the 16700 block of Timber Forest Drive. 
    • Authorities stated the crash involved a 10-year-old bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene following an auto-pedestrian accident on Wednesday afternoon. 

What we know:

Officials with Harris County Precinct 4 said the accident occurred in the 16700 block of Timber Forest Drive. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Authorities stated the crash involved a 10-year-old bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle. 

Officials stated the vehicle remained on the scene and the intersection is currently shut down. 

The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not confirm what led up to the accident.

The 10-year-old's condition wasn't released. 

The Source: Harris County Constable's Office, Precinct 4

