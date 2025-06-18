Harris County: Authorities investigating after mother finds her child unresponsive in neighbor's pool
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after authorities learned that a mother found her child unresponsive in a neighbor's pool.
Officials said the discovery was made in the 10800 block of Slumbering Falls Lane on Wednesday evening.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child, possibly 4-years-old, was found unresponsive.
The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the child got into the neighbor's pool.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date.
The Source: Information from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.