Harris County: Authorities investigating after mother finds her child unresponsive in neighbor's pool

The Brief Authorities are on the scene after a mother found her child unresponsive in a neighbor's pool. Officials said the discovery was made in the 10800 block of Slumbering Falls Lane. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after authorities learned that a mother found her child unresponsive in a neighbor's pool.

Harris County near drowning: Mother finds her child unresponsive in neighbor's pool

Officials said the discovery was made in the 10800 block of Slumbering Falls Lane on Wednesday evening.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child, possibly 4-years-old, was found unresponsive.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the child got into the neighbor's pool.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date.