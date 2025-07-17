The Brief Two people were arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at cars. Authorities say they appear to have been inspired by a social media "challenge". Authorities call the incident "reckless and potentially deadly."



Two men in their 20s were charged after following a dangerous social media trend of throwing rocks out of their moving vehicle, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says.

Christopher Webb, 26, and Justin Pataki, 24, are being charged with criminal mischief.

2 arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at cars

Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office

The backstory:

On Wednesday, Precinct 4 deputy constables arrived at the home of a man who called 911.

"We were able to prove they were throwing rocks at street signs and vehicles on the road, and they admitted they were trying to follow a social media trend which was throwing things at street signs and getting people’s reactions and loud noises and things that were happening at that point," Chief Toby Hecker with the Precinct 4 Constable's Office said. "That’s what's different. Usually these social media trends are younger teenagers. These were actually two men in their 20s that were doing this, and they said they are following a trend on social. But you can find anything on social media and make it a trend."

The homeowner told deputies he initially heard some banging and laughing when he noticed a car was coming towards him and saw two people throwing rocks, later hitting and cracking his windshield.

Constables say the victim then got in his car and followed the pair until Precinct 4 deputies were able to stop the pair along the Hardy Toll Road and make an arrest.

Constable's office warns against social media "challenges"

Why you should care:

Precinct 4 has a message to the public about following social media trends and how they can get you in trouble.

"A lot of these kids are going through and saying ‘this is a lot of likes, I want to be famous, I want to do this,I want to have something rewards’ and they do something without thinking what the rewards are going to be. So we tell people, get your kids in sport,s get them into hobbies, go fishing, go camping, go hiking. If they like board games something that something where they can feel that something in their life is rewarding, that makes them feel good to where they don’t have to rely on whatever the social media trend is that can lead to a lot of dangers," said Chief Hecker.

In a press release, the constable’s office called the incident "a reckless and potentially deadly act that appears to be inspired by a trending challenge on TikTok."