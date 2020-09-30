Harris County announces new way to track mail-in ballot's progress

As the nation grapples with concern over mail-in votes getting in on time, and counted properly, Harris County now has a way to track your ballot's progress.



“When your application comes to us, and it marches through that process for it to be approved and for that mail ballot to be sent, we check on that every single step of the way. Once it comes back, we also track it already. This was simply about making that process transparent to you, the voter,” said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins.



Hollins explained that citizens can go to the ‘Mail Ballot Activity Lookup Page’ and enter in some information to see your personal status update.

“All of us during the pandemic have become accustomed to using the mail whether it’s for Amazon packages, grocery, or food delivery. All of those systems allow us to track. We can see where our pizza is in the process, so why shouldn’t we be able to see where our ballot application and ultimately where our mail ballots are in the process,” said Hollins.



When it comes to mail ballot fraud, Hollins says he is not worried.

“In the United States of America, it is factual that you are more likely to be struck by lightning than to affected by mail ballot fraud. This is not something that Harris County voters should be concerned about,” said Hollins.



Application for mail-in ballots must be received to the clerk’s office by October 23.

For more about tracking your ballot, click here.