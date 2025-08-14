Harris County Commissioner's wrestling with $200 million deficit

The Brief Harris County Commissioners reject tax increase proposal from Judge Lina Hidalgo to solve $200 million deficit Judge Hidalgo asks for pay cuts for three Commissioners who supported higher deputy salaries Elected constables' compensation rises to $290K per year



Harris County Commissioners are coming to grips with a budget deficit north of $200 million. The options: cut expenses or raise taxes.

Harris County budget $200 million short

Big picture view:

Commissioners knew the process was coming given their decision to grant Harris County deputies pay parity with Houston Police at an annual cost of $100 million per year.

Judge Lina Hidalgo and Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis both made the case for raising new revenue via additional taxation, but a majority of the five-member court rejected that option.

What they're saying:

Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey repeated his belief that the county has a spending problem, not a revenue problem.

"Since 2019, we have increased tax revenues in Harris County $750 million," said Ramsey.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones urged the County to live within its means while preserving the pay hike for deputies.

"We can do more with less, often times when you roll up the sleeves and spend literally thousands of hours delving into the budget," said Briones.

The other side:

Hidalgo lashed out during Thursday's meeting, blaming supporters of higher law enforcement wages for the county's deficit.

"I'd like to propose a pay cut for the three commissioners that put us in this situation and that way they are not putting it on everyone else," said Hidalgo.

Dig deeper:

County government has expanded dramatically during Judge Hidalgo's tenure, funded, in part, by one-time federal pandemic aid.

To balance the $2.9 billion budget, Commissioners will be forced to reduce departments, scale down or cancel projects, and potentially reduce the county's non-law enforcement workforce.

Commissioners on Thursday also voted 3 to 2 to elevate the pay of the County's elected Constable's to $290,000 - double what they made in 2024.

Hidalgo and Ellis opposed the increase, with Ramsey, Briones and Precinct 2's Adrian Garcia voting in favor.

