

The Texas Rangers are set to announce corruption charges against a county election official in the November 2022 Harris County elections.

Key figures expected to address the media include Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney; Michael Levine, Chief Assistant District Attorney for Public Corruption; and Ryan Christian, with the Texas Rangers. The conference will occur in the Media Room on the Twelfth Floor of the Criminal Justice Center, located at 1201 Franklin in downtown Houston.

The charges relate to allegations of theft and tampering with government documents, marking a significant development in the investigation of alleged electoral misconduct.