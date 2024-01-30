Harris County deputies are on the scene of a stabbing in the north Houston area on Tuesday.

According to initial information, an 18-year-old man arrived at the home in the 3200 block of Bolton Gardens after a recent breakup with his girlfriend, 17.

The girl's brother intervened, asking the man to leave the home but they got into a physical altercation, authorities say.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports the 18-year-old pulled out a knife to stab the brother before leaving the home.

Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect was later found and also taken to the hospital with a minor injury to his hand.

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are at the scene.