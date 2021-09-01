Harris Co. woman suing Starbucks after being burned while in drive-thru

article

A Harris County woman is suing Starbucks after she was burned in a drive-thru back in April 2021.



According to the lawsuit, Mary Simms visited the Starbucks drive-thru, located at 28103 Tomball Parkway, to purchase coffee.

The lawsuit states that Mills was told by a Starbucks employee that she was given the wrong coffee.



That’s when Mills stopped her vehicle and handed back the coffee when the lid came off, causing the coffee to spill on her lap, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit added that as a result of the spill, Mills sustained first and second-degree burns causing severe personal injuries and damages.



The lawsuit claims there was a ‘dangerous condition’ with the drink’s temperature and "failing lid," and didn’t warn Simms about it.



Simms is seeking monetary relief of less than $75,000.

In a statement to FOX 26, a Starbucks spokesperson said, "We take our responsibility to providing a safe environment seriously, and our partners (employees) take great pride in ensuring our beverages are crafted with care and delivered to customers safely. We are aware of and investigating Ms. Simms’ claim."

