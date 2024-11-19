Harris Co. Toll Road Authority to perform maintenance on SW Sam Houston Tollway

article

The Brief Crews will be performing maintenance on Southwest Sam Houston Tollway this week. Closures will impact westbound lanes between 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Closures will alternate between the two left lanes and two right lanes.



Harris County drivers might need to consider alternate routes beginning Wednesday if they use the Southwest Sam Houston Tollway at night.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority will perform maintenance on the westbound lanes of the highway between Post Oak Road and Fuqua Street.

Crews will alternate closings between the two left westbound lanes and two right westbound lanes.

During the right lane closures, the westbound Fuqua Street entrance ramp will be closed.

Work will be done between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.