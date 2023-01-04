article

A suspect has been taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Harris County.

According to Montgomery County Precinct 4 deputies, they were working a pursuit involving an officer-involved shooting near Rankin Road and Highway 59.

Authorities said the pursuit began near Roman Forest Drive and Highway 59.

No deputies have been injured.

SUGGESTED: Uber driver fights back against robbery suspects pointing gun at his head: Video

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that were not related to gunshots.

Traffic in the area is backed up as officials are on the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, if possible.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information is received.