Harris Co. judge visits only mail-in ballot drop-off location

Harris Co. judge visits only ballot drop-off location

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo toured the only mail-in ballot drop-off location in the county after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott limited it to one in each county across the state. Hidalgo says she's disappointed by the governor's order but is making sure everything is smooth for voters despite it.

HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is working to reopen 11 mail-in ballot drop off locations after the governor’s orders shut them down.

In a county with a population of nearly 5 million people, NRG Arena is the single mail-in ballot drop-off location.

READ MORE: Gov. Abbott issues order limiting mail-in ballot drop-off locations to one

“It's a problem. It is a thinly veiled attempt at suppression, but we are doing everything we can to make sure people can participate and that people can vote. That is what we see right here,” said Hidalgo.

She toured the arena and told the media she is proud to see the long line of people dropping off their mail-in ballots.

“Make sure if you registered to vote that you participate because ultimately our democracy is stronger when your voice is part of it,” said Hidalgo.

She says there is a hearing scheduled for Thursday to block the governor’s order. In the meantime, she says they are focusing on educating voters to make sure they don’t deter from casting their ballot.

“We are pulling out all the stops and we are pulling out all the stops when it comes to security as well. We have been inviting poll watchers since before the governor required that from either party. We have enough training for all of our staff. We have raised the wages so we have the best-trained people serving the community in this important election.”

