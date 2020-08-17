Harris Co. judge declines to deem dog dangerous after attack

When we met Cheryl Whitfield last week at Harris County Pets her dog Annie was in a cage.

It was the same place Whitfield first met the dog found running loose in Huffman two years ago.

She saved Annie's life then.

They rescued each other," Whitfield told us.

After Annie bit a woman civil papers were filed by the victim asking that Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Lincoln Goodwin deem Annie a dangerous dog.

During the hearing, Judge Goodwin made it clear euthanasia was not on the table but during sworn testimony Whitfield said the victim's husband told animal control he wanted the dog euthanized.

She told the judge she had a witness who also heard that and was waiting in the hall to testify.

Whitfield's mission to get Annie home went viral with an on-line petition getting more than 90 thousand signatures.

"People love their animals," Whitfield said. "They love their dogs and they know they are innocent dogs are just there to protect their owner."

Judge Lincoln Goodwin told the court before the hearing began that his court had received a number of calls and e-mails about the case which he hadn't listened to or read.

He would make his decision based on the testimony he heard from both sides.

According to the testimony, this was the first time Annie had bitten anyone and the injured woman didn't require stitches.

Under oath, Whitfield told the judge.she offered to pay the woman's medical bills more than once and then she and her husband ignored her calls.

They didn't return our call seeking comment last week when the first story aired.

It appears by what the victim was asking the judge she and her husband are interested in civil litigation.

While the judge pointed out they have the right to sue Whitfield he advised them to see if they can just work it out since they are neighbors.

"I want to cry I want to go get my dog," Whitfield said as she left the courthouse.

"Everyone around the country was praying for me and those prayers were answered," she said. "I want to, first of all, thank God and always give him glory."

