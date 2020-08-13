Spring woman's mission to keep her beloved dog from being euthanized catches fire on social media

"Come here baby, I'm sorry I know," said Cheryl Whitfield to her impounded dog, Annie.



For Whitfield, this was like visiting a loved one on death row.

She doesn't know how many weeks days or even hours Annie has left.



The pain Whitfield is feeling is visible.



"Just not having her in the house, being there when I get home, sleeping on the bed with me, it's like part of me is missing," Whitfield said. "It's like a lot of parts of me is missing."



Two years ago, Whitfield came to the Harris County Animal Shelter to give Annie a forever home.



"I rescued her and she rescued me, just being such a great dog," said Whitfield. "Now I've got to rescue her again but my heart hurts because she's probably wondering what am I doing back here? What did I do that you brought me back?"



Annie ended up back in a cage after she bit a woman on July 26.

It happened at a neighborhood park Whitfield says she and Annie have visited more than 100 times with no incidents.

She says Annie got startled by a woman and bit her.



“I kept telling her husband, I'm sorry I will pay for any medical bills," Whitfield said. "I have since tried to reach out to them, they won't take my phone calls."



Annie made it through a 10-day quarantine with flying colors.

This vet report says she's healthy, up-to-date with all shots, and at no time needed to be muzzled.



There's no mention of Annie being aggressive.



Whitfield says she thought everything was fine until the bite victim filed paperwork with Precinct 4 Position 1 Justice of the Peace Judge Lincoln Goodwin asking that he do a dangerous dog determination. That determination would mean euthanasia for Annie.



"I believe that prayer is powerful and I believe that she's going to come home," said Whitfield.



We reached out to the bite victim for comment but have yet to hear back.



Judge Goodwin is expected to make a decision after a hearing at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.