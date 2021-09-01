Harris Co. DA's office says they're aware of theft rings in the Galleria area

The second person shot at a Galleria restaurant where an off-duty officer from New Orleans was killed has passed away Wednesday.

Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy, was shot in the head by two men the Harris County District Attorney’s office says were involved in a theft ring in the area.

As brazen crime becomes more frequent in the upscale shopping hot spot, according to police, security has been noticeable.

"I’m out here a lot," said Stanley Evans, who frequents the area to shop.

For many Houstonians who go to the Galleria like Evans, he has no qualms about the area and feels safe even with the mounting headlines of people falling victim to crime.

"No concerns about crime in the area, looks like police are out," said Evans.

It was the Galleria restaurant, called the Grotto, that hit national headlines after Officer Briscoe was shot nearly two weeks ago and died on scene. His friend, Riculfy, passed away Wednesday. He was in a hospital in a coma since the shooting.

FOX 26 has also learned more about the two men who were arrested in their deaths, Frederick Jackson and Anthony Jenkins.

According to the DA’s office, the two men were running thefts rings and had several accomplices, including a valet worker, who would target people with high-end jewelry for them. Another woman would rent high-end cars for them to stakeout and find their next victim.

"It’s kind of ridiculous that people have gone to extremes through these already trying times," said Sydnie Austin, Manager at Pet Supermarket in the Galleria.

Local businesses say they feel relatively safe security is on speed dial and they feel safer when they are around.

"Our security is really good," said Austin. "One of our security guards always comes In and checks on us, and they’re just right there whenever we have trouble."

Manager Sydnie Austin tells FOX 26, she remembers an incident that took place earlier this year when someone’s Maserati was broken into. Whether people are feeling safe or not, crime in the Galleria is an issue on customers' minds.

"It does come up occasionally," said Austin.

HPD is looking for a third man who they believe has knowledge about the shooting. The male is considered a person of interest and is being sought for questioning and his identity has not been released.

If you know any information about this third man, you’re asked to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.