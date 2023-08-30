Harris Co. Crime: Woman with 72 open warrants arrested by constable deputies

One woman, who Harris County authorities said had 72 open warrants, was arrested last week.

According to Harris County Precinct 4, deputies responded to the 100 block of FM 1960 in reference to a female solicitor on the roadway.

Sherry Smith

When deputies arrived, they located the woman, and she was later identified as Sherry Smith.

Authorities said further investigation revealed Smith had 72 open misdemeanor warrants.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrants.

Her bond information wasn't released.