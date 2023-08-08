Harris Co. Constables warning parents about first day of school photos

The first day of school is exciting time for students, and you may take one of those popular photos showing some important information, and posting on social media.

Authorities say the back-to-school photos that are seen on social media are classic and adorable, but they can also be dangerous.

SUGGESTED: July 2023 was officially Earth's hottest month on record - by a wide margin

By posting revealing information about your child, such as the school name, teacher, grade, or age, can be used by predators, scammers, and other people looking to endanger your child, family or finances.

Authorities suggest not sharing your child's school name, age, teacher's name and grade, identifying features (height, weight, etc.), or any overly personal information (think items related to passwords or security question answers, etc.)

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

If you have the information in the photo, you can always blur/cross out the sensitive information before posting online.