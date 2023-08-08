Expand / Collapse search
Harris Co. Constables warning parents about first day of school photos

Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The first day of school is exciting time for students, and you may take one of those popular photos showing some important information, and posting on social media. 

Authorities say the back-to-school photos that are seen on social media are classic and adorable, but they can also be dangerous. 

By posting revealing information about your child, such as the school name, teacher, grade, or age, can be used by predators, scammers, and other people looking to endanger your child, family or finances. 

Authorities suggest not sharing your child's school name, age, teacher's name and grade, identifying features (height, weight, etc.), or any overly personal information (think items related to passwords or security question answers, etc.)

If you have the information in the photo, you can always blur/cross out the sensitive information before posting online. 