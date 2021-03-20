Harris Co. Constable Pct. 5 deputy involved in motorcycle crash

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash involving a Harris County Constable Precinct 5 deputy. Officials say the deputy was assisting in escorting a funeral.

Officials say the crash happened Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Cullen Blvd. The deputy was traveling southbound on Cullen Blvd when the crash happened.

The deputy was transported by ambulance in stable condition.