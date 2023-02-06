One driver was taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Harris County on Monday afternoon.

According to Captain Jonathan Zitzmann with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office said around 4:30 p.m. deputies located a stolen vehicle, a white Chevy pickup truck, in the 900 block of Cypress Station.

Zitzmann said deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, however, the vehicle fled from officials.

After a short chase, Zitzmann said the vehicle returned to the previous location where three suspects inside the vehicle fled on foot.

The deputy involved began chasing after the driver of the vehicle and there was a brief struggle and an unsuccessful deployment of a Tazer to get the driver into custody, Zitzmann said.

That's when, Zitzmann stated, the driver reached into his waistband for a gun and the deputy fired at least two shots towards the driver, missing on both shots.

Photo from the scene via SkyFOX

The driver then fled on foot, was later detained and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Officials said the suspect was not shot.

Charges to be filed against the driver include felony evading and felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The other two suspects that were sought were not apprehended and said to be person's of interest.