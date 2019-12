Harris County will have an empty seat to fill come next year’s election.

FOX 26 has learned long-time County Commissioner Steve Radack, who represents Precinct 3, did not file for re-election. Monday was the deadline.

Radack was first elected 31 years ago and he represents a majority of west Harris County.

He tells FOX 26 he still plans on being heavily involved in public service after his service to the county is done.