Harris Co. bars to remain closed for now, says Judge Lina Hidalgo

Hours after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that bars could reopen in the state, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says not in her county.

According to the governor's order, starting Oct. 14 bars and similar establishments in counties with low hospitalization rates can reopen at 50% capacity.

Gov. Abbott gave the power to each County Judges to decide whether their county will opt in.

Judge Hidalgo says Harris County cannot responsibly have further reopenings until the virus is under control.

She released a statement that read, in part, "The data guiding county decision-making tells us we are doing much better than we were a few months ago, but we are still at the highest level [of the Harris County Threat Level System]: red. Indoor, maskless gatherings should not be taking place right now, and this applies to bars, as well."

Also on Gov. Abbott's executive order, all counties where COVID-19 hospitalizations are less than 15% of hospital capacity can increase capacity to 75% at all businesses other than bars on Oct. 14.