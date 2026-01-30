Houston teen shot in SUV on Kinney Street
HOUSTON - A teen was shot while sitting in an SUV outside a house in southeast Houston early Friday morning, police say.
Shooting on Kinney Street
What we know:
The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Kinney Street near Carothers Street.
According to police, the 18-year-old woman was sitting in an SUV when someone – possibly in a pickup truck – shot her.
She was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.
Police searching for shooter
What we don't know:
No one involved in the shooting has been identified. There is no description of a suspect or the pickup truck at this time.
The motive behind the shooting is also unclear.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call the HPD Major Assaults Division at (713)308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.