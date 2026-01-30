Expand / Collapse search
Houston teen shot in SUV on Kinney Street

Published  January 30, 2026 8:03am CST
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old woman was shot outside a home on Kinney Street.
    • Police say the shooter may have been in a pickup truck.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - A teen was shot while sitting in an SUV outside a house in southeast Houston early Friday morning, police say.

Shooting on Kinney Street

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Kinney Street near Carothers Street.

According to police, the 18-year-old woman was sitting in an SUV when someone – possibly in a pickup truck – shot her.

She was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police searching for shooter

What we don't know:

No one involved in the shooting has been identified. There is no description of a suspect or the pickup truck at this time.

The motive behind the shooting is also unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the HPD Major Assaults Division at (713)308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

