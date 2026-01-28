Conroe truck thefts: Authorities warning residents about increase in GMC, Chevrolet truck thefts

The Brief The Conroe Police Department is sending out a warning to residents due to the increase in vehicle thefts involving GMC and Chevrolet trucks. According to the release, over the past several months, multiple trucks matching these makes have been reported stolen within the area. CPD investigators have identified a consistent method of operation in these cases, where suspects defeat vehicle alarms and forcibly gain entry into the vehicles. Authorities are urging residents to take proactive steps to help protect their vehicles and reduce the risk of theft.



The Conroe Police Department is sending out a warning to residents due to the increase in vehicle thefts involving GMC and Chevrolet trucks.

GMC, Chevrolet truck thefts increasing in Conroe, authorities warning residents

What we know:

Officials said the vehicles are model years 2020-2023.

Photo from Conroe Police Department Facebook page

According to the release, over the past several months, multiple trucks matching these makes have been reported stolen within the area. CPD investigators have identified a consistent method of operation in these cases, where suspects defeat vehicle alarms and forcibly gain entry into the vehicles.

FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann has reported on the GMC truck thefts in the area.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging residents to take proactive steps to help protect their vehicles and reduce the risk of theft.

Recommended theft-prevention measures include:

• Using anti-theft devices such as an OBD lock or a steering wheel lock (e.g., The Club)

• Parking vehicles in a garage or behind a secured gate whenever possible

• Installing motion-activated flood lighting and security cameras

• Reporting any suspicious activity to the police immediately

Officials say vehicle theft is often a crime of opportunity, and added security measures can make vehicles less attractive targets.