Harris County authorities need your help locating a missing 55-year-old woman last seen on February 7.

Authorities are looking for 55-year-old Gina Nicole Hart.

Hart is described as a white female, 5'2" tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes.

Officials said Gina may be driving a 2013 Black Toyota Tundra bearing license plate PXC5447. She may also be in a 2021 Puma trailer.

Gina may also have early onset Alzheimers.

Officials said she could be in the following areas: Cypress, Katy, Kemah, Galveston, Conroe, and Nacogdoches.

If you have any information on where Gina is, please call (713) 221-6000 or (281) 987-1129.