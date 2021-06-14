Harris Co. authorities searching for missing 11-year-old girl

article

Harris County authorities are searching for a missing girl.

According to Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable, authorities are looking for 11-year-old Passion Makowski who ran away around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

She was last seen near the intersection of West FM 1960 and Beaver Springs Drive.

Authorities said Passion is diagnosed with auditory hallucinations.

If you have seen her or know where she is, call (281) 376-3472.

