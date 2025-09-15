Handicap METRO bus overturned trying to avoid crash in northwest Harris County

A serious crash involving a METROLift bus is being investigated by Harris County deputies in northwest Harris County.

Constable Mark Herman reports the METRO bus overturned near 2798 North Sam Houston Parkway West on the feeder road near Veterans Memorial Drive.

METRO officials say the bus was going westbound when it swerved to avoid crashing into a stalled vehicle, and turned on its side as it lost control.

The METRO bus driver and a passenger were able to get out of the van, and were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say. The stalled vehicle was damaged after being hit on the back passenger side and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Expect traffic delays in the area and drivers should look for alternate routes.