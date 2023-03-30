Hand sanitizers recalled for containing methanol

article

Several hand sanitizers are being recalled after federal health officials discovered the presence of methanol during testing.

Jarman’s Midwest Cleaning Systems Inc. is voluntarily recalling all lots of its Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution and Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled products are packaged in 1-gallon clear or white plastic bottles, according to the notice. They were available for purchase as a single 1-gallon bottle or in a case of four.

FLORIDA COMPANY RECALLS HAND SANITIZER DUE TO BENZENE

Anyone with the recalled product should dispose of it or contact the company, the notice said. To date, the company has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recalled products.

Federal health officials have repeatedly stated throughout the pandemic that alcohols such as methanol and 1-propanol are not acceptable ingredients in hand sanitizers because they can be toxic to humans.

FILE IMAGE - A person puts hand sanitizer in the hands of another in a file image dated Dec. 9, 2022. (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Methanol, otherwise known as wood alcohol, can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. It can also be deadly if ingested, according to the FDA.

The federal agency saw an uptick in hand sanitizers that were made with the alcohol during the outbreak of the COVID-19. The FDA also became aware of cases of adults and children that ingested products contaminated with methanol, who lost their vision, were hospitalized or died.

DISNEY HAND SANITIZERS RECALLED DUE TO BENZENE AND METHANOL PRESENCE

To date, the FDA has a rolling list of over 400 potentially dangerous hand sanitizers.

Consumers who have "substantial" exposure to methanol can have symptoms including nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma or seizures. They can also become blind, have permanent damage to their central nervous system, or even die, the notice said.

"Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning," the notice said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The FDA previously cautioned that consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and who are experiencing symptoms "should seek immediate treatment for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning ."

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.