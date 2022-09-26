Hand crafted, holiday yard art on display in Pearland

Yard Art R Us is a local multi-generational mom-and-pop store that specializes in outdoor holiday decor and yard art.

Fall, Halloween, Christmas, Thanksgiving, so many different themes and different collections that are ready to purchase or create your own custom piece.

Owner Mary Amick and her family have been manufacturing and producing thousands of pieces annually since the 1990's.



Mary says they like to think of themselves as a nursery store that doesn’t sell plants. They do, however, sell everything for the yard from furniture to pottery, yard decor, metal art and one-of-a-kind pieces.

Yard Art R Us is open seven days a week and located in Pearland 1705 E Broadway St.