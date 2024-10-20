17-year-old woman shot multiple times in apartment parking lot

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A 17-year-old female was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Houston apartment complex on Sunday.

Harris County deputies were called to the apartment in the 17200 block of Hafer Road around midnight.

They found the 17-year-old with multiple gun shot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies interviewed several witnesses at the scene.

GET NEWS ANY TIME ON THE FREE FOX LOCAL APP

Investigators have not released any suspect information.

The name of the teenager also has not been released.