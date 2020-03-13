Expand / Collapse search

H-E-B, Randalls, Kroger cut store hours due to COVID-19 scare

Coronavirus
HOUSTON - H-E-B, Kroger, Fiesta and Randalls are shifting to a modified schedule to handle the large volume of customers shopping for supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak. 

All H-E-B, Joe V's, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in the Houston area will be operating at modified hours, closing at 8 p.m. on Friday. Starting on Saturday, March 14, stores will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice. 

All Kroger stores are now opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m.

Randalls reports new store hours will begin Sunday March 15. Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Randalls says this move will help them keep store shelves stocked. Randalls says it will go back to regular store hours as soon as possible.

Fiesta is moving to a modified operating schedule of opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m.

