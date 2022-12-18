1 killed in 3-vehicle crash with suspected drunk driver on Gulf Fwy

A 3-vehicle crash involving a suspected drunk driver on Gulf Fwy in north Houston overnight Sunday claimed one driver's life and hospitalized two passengers.

Responding officers with the Houston Police Department were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 13900 block of I-45 going southbound on Gulf Fwy just past the beltway. That's when they found the driver of an Equinox dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other drivers, one man in a suburban and a woman in a pickup truck, were detained, but authorities said only she was under suspicion of driving drunk. The male driver's passenger was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on preliminary details, the suburban driver was going southbound on Gulf Fwy and hit the Equinox, causing it to spin out and have both vehicles make contact a second time. At some point after the initial crash, the suburban also hit the pickup truck, authorities said.

All southbound main lanes of the Gulf Fwy were closed, so officials may investigate and crews could clean up the wreckage. No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.