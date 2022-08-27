Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center partners with Dunkin’ to provide 25,000 vouchers for donors

article

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center offered Houston donors a sweet deal throughout the month of August by providing about 25,000 Dunkin' vouchers throughout the month of August.

Those who donate blood would receive a voucher for a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee and a free Classic Donut. The partnership was meant to help increase donor participation and make up for the decline usually seen during the Summer.

"Dunkin reached out to us at the beginning of summer to partner with us for a promotion and to help advocate the need for blood donations," a regional spokesperson said via email. "They saw that our community was in need of more blood donors and wanted to help us by offering an incentive item as a thank you to donors. We were able to quickly plan and execute a partnership to help save lives in our community."

According to a press release, the blood supply across the nation has dropped to historic lows since the COVID-19 pandemic, and locally, the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center needs 1,000 donations every day of the year to be able to provide blood to the 170 hospitals and health care institutions around the Greater Houston area.

"We are asking our community to donate more frequently in 2022 to maintain the constant need for blood in our community and to replenish our on-hand supply for any unforeseen emergencies," the spokesperson added.

While the exact numbers will not be available until the end of the month, the partnership with Dunkin’ has proven to be an overall success but are still in need of assistance.

"Partnering with Dunkin', we have saved many lives in our community for the final push of summer," the spokesperson said. "We saw an increase in donor participation compared to the previous months, and we are hoping to finish off the month strong."

