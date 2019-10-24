Guitar-shaped Hard Rock Hotel opens in South Florida

The world's first guitar-shaped hotel is set to open Thursday in South Florida.

The 450-foot guitar design is part of the Hard Rock Hotel's $1.5 billion expansion, including a new comedy theater, 26,000 square-foot promenade of retail stores, and a 13.5-acre pool with a lazy river.

At night, a beam of light will shoot into the sky, and lights on the building will mimic the strings of the guitar.

A private lagoon area, designed to resemble Bora Bora's overwater bungalows, is also a new addition to the property.

Another part of the renovations: 638 new guest rooms and suites, plus an additional 168 rooms in the hotel's new "oasis tower."

A new entrance will feature a fountain equipped with lasers, which will have a show about every 40 minutes. The fountain was created by the same designers responsible for the Bellagio Hotel's fountain in Las Vegas, WSVN reports.