Power outages reported near Space Center Houston amid rescue operation

The Brief A person had to be rescued after a construction incident near Space Center Houston. CenterPoint Energy reported power outages for the nearby area. Space Center Intermediate School is closed due to the outage.



Rescue, power outage near Houston space centers

What we know:

A rescue operation happened near Saturn Lane and Second Street, between Space Center Houston and the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center.

Views from Sky FOX show construction equipment near downed power lines.

CenterPoint Energy confirmed that a third-party contractor struck "electric infrastructure" in the area, causing an outage that impacted about 1,300 customers.

FOX 26 confirmed a person was trapped in this incident. That person has since been rescued.

As of about 10 a.m. Tuesday, CenterPoint Energy's tracker map reported outages impacting about 30 customers near the Johnson Space Center. Estimated restoration times vary between 12:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the tracker.

FOX 26 confirmed both space centers near the area are not impacted by the outages.

School closure

Why you should care:

Space Center Intermediate School confirms that classes have been canceled due to the campus' power being out.

The district is telling parents to pick up their students if they're already on campus.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.