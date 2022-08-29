Ground stops lifted at Bush, Hobby airport due to storms

article

UPDATE: The ground stops at both Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport have been lifted by the FAA.

----------------

The storms moving across the Houston area are causing some travel problems this afternoon.

According to the FAA, there are ground stops at both George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport.

The ground stop is in effect at Bush Airport until 4:15 p.m. and until 4 p.m. at Hobby Airport.

If you are traveling today, be sure to check in with your airline for the latest travel information.