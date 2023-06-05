Ground stops issued at Bush, Hobby airport due to thunderstorms
HOUSTON - Mother Nature is causing some travel delays in the Houston area this afternoon.
According to the FAA, the thunderstorms in the area are causing ground stops.
As of 3:30 p.m., the ground stop at Hobby Airport is in effect until 4 p.m.
As of 3:30 p.m., the ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport is in effect until 4:45 p.m.
If you are heading to the airport this afternoon, check with your airline about possible flight delays.