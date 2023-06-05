Ground stops issued at Bush, Hobby airport due to thunderstorms

Mother Nature is causing some travel delays in the Houston area this afternoon.

According to the FAA, the thunderstorms in the area are causing ground stops.

As of 3:30 p.m., the ground stop at Hobby Airport is in effect until 4 p.m.

As of 3:30 p.m., the ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport is in effect until 4:45 p.m.

If you are heading to the airport this afternoon, check with your airline about possible flight delays.