Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Ground stops lifted at Houston area airports

By
Published 
Updated 7:58PM
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - All ground stops at Houston-area airports have been lifted after strong storms moved through the area on Thursday afternoon and evening. 

If you are traveling tonight from a Houston-area airport, be sure to check with your airline about possible travel delays. 

LATEST HOUSTON-AREA WEATHER

If you are traveling tonight from a Houston-area airport, be sure to check with your airline about possible travel delays. 

For the latest on the weather moving through the area, download the FOX 26 Weather App