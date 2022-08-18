Ground stops lifted at Houston area airports
HOUSTON - All ground stops at Houston-area airports have been lifted after strong storms moved through the area on Thursday afternoon and evening.
If you are traveling tonight from a Houston-area airport, be sure to check with your airline about possible travel delays.
