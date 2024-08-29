Ground stop issued at Bush, Hobby Airport due to thunderstorms

Ground stops have been issued at George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby airports in Houston due to thunderstorms in the area.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, departures at Bush Airport were extended until 12:30 p.m. Hobby Airports ground stop was lifted at noon.

There is low, less than 30 percent chance the ground stop will be extended, officials say.

Check with your airline to see if your flight will be delayed. See the status of your flight using FlightAware.