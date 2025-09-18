Grogans Mill Road: All clear given following large police presence reported in Montgomery County

The Brief The all clear has been given following a report of a large police presence being reported on Grogans Mill Road in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reported they're in the area of 25000 Grogans Mill Road as deputies are investigating a reported threat at a business. No injuries have been reported.



An all clear has been given following a report of a large police presence being reported on Grogans Mill Road in Montgomery County.

What we know:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reported they're in the area of 25000 Grogans Mill Road as deputies are investigating a perceived threat reported threat at a business out of a abundance of caution.

Officials said the subject was not at the location.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Officials said there is no immediate danger to the public.

Authorities said deputies will continue to investigate the threat.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what type of threat occurred at the business.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.