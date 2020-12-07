Grocery store on wheels comes directly to your home

People are looking for safe ways to do things during the pandemic and that includes getting groceries.

Many people are opting to have their groceries delivered or picked up, but how about having the grocery store come directly to you?

Harvest Market it’s a local grocery store that has activated nearly 15 Harvest Trollies that will come directly to your home.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ



Harvest Trolley works with an app and carries nearly 650 products. There is no membership required and the convenience fee is only $2.99 per trip. However, there is no fee if you happen to see the trolley out and about, just safely wave it down.



They are currently available in Sienna Plantation, Missouri City, Katy and the Woodlands.



More details at www.harvestrolley.com