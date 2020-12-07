Expand / Collapse search

Grocery store on wheels comes directly to your home

By
Published 
The News Edge
FOX 26 Houston

Grocery store on wheels

FOX 26's CoCo Dominguez has a great way you can get your groceries delivered right to your front door.

KATY, Texas - People are looking for safe ways to do things during the pandemic and that includes getting groceries.

Many people are opting to have their groceries delivered or picked up, but how about having the grocery store come directly to you?

Harvest Market it’s a local grocery store that has activated nearly 15 Harvest Trollies that will come directly to your home. 

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

Harvest Trolley works with an app and carries nearly 650 products. There is no membership required and the convenience fee is only $2.99 per trip. However, there is no fee if you happen to see the trolley out and about, just safely wave it down.

They are currently available in Sienna Plantation, Missouri City, Katy and the Woodlands.

More details at www.harvestrolley.com