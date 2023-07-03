Before firing up the grill or setting up a picnic table, it's crucial to prioritize food safety, warns Kenneth King, a food safety expert for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (U.S.D.A.).

King highlights several essential guidelines for ensuring a safe culinary experience.

"The four steps to food safety are clean, separate, cooking, chill," explains King, emphasizing the initial step of cleanliness.

Thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing the cooking area is paramount. Additionally, King stresses the importance of washing hands with soapy water for at least 20 seconds before handling food.

When it comes to barbecuing meats, King advises relying on a thermometer to determine doneness rather than relying solely on color.

"There are instances where our chicken may appear fully cooked, but the inside could remain raw, posing a risk of illness," he cautions.

To ensure proper cooking, King advises inserting a thermometer into the thickest part of the wing, breast, or thigh, verifying that it reaches a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. For ground beef, the recommended temperature is 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

Regarding other meat products, King states, "Pork, lamb, and veal should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, while ham and fish should reach 145 degrees Fahrenheit."

While most hot dogs come fully cooked, King advises consumers to read the label to confirm.

For individuals who enjoy setting out a buffet and grazing throughout the day, King emphasizes the need to pay attention to potential hazards.

"We refer to this as the danger zone at the U.S.D.A.," King explains. "When food has been sitting out for two hours in temperatures ranging from 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, bacteria can grow and cause foodborne illnesses."

However, during hot summer months, such as July when temperatures exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the two-hour window shortens to one hour, according to King.

To mitigate risks, King advises promptly refrigerating or storing food in a cooler, ensuring it is nestled under ice within one hour's time.

Ensuring food safety is essential for a pleasant outdoor dining experience, and adhering to these guidelines can help prevent foodborne illnesses.