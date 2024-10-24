Griggs Road officer-involved shooting: Federal investigation escalates to shots fired

A suspect has been taken into custody after an officer-involved shooting during a federal investigation at the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd and Griggs Road in southeast Houston, authorities confirmed with FOX 26.

The incident occurred when the suspect resisted arrest, leading to gunfire. No injuries were reported, and law enforcement officials successfully detained the individual involved.

"There was a federal investigation in progress," said Commander Christopher Hassing of the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division. "Federal agents, along with members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force, tried to stop the vehicle as part of their operation."

The details of the investigation and the reasons behind it have not been disclosed by the authorities. They only noted that the two individuals in the vehicle attempted to evade arrest before one of the suspects reportedly rammed an agent's vehicle, prompting the task force agents to fire several shots.

The officers used a vehicle containment technique, effectively boxing in the suspects' car, which resulted in shattered windows.

When asked if the incident was related to the DEA's recent meth lab bust, Commander Hassing stated, "I do not have that knowledge at this moment. We have very preliminary information, as we have been on the scene for just a few hours and are still collecting data. We will refer any of those questions to the DEA."

The DEA later released the following statement:

Today, various law enforcement agencies part of a regional task force were conducting a law enforcement action in Houston. During that law enforcement action, a USMS task force officer was involved in a shooting incident with a suspect. No one was injured. The Houston Police Department will lead the investigation into this matter. DEA will not comment further as this situation is being investigated.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities urge anyone with information to come forward and call 713-308-3600.