A Texas man was sentenced on Wednesday to more than 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

Gregory Massey, 30, pleaded guilty in January and agreed to pay $128,800 in restitution to the victims and to participate in the sex offender registration and notification program.

According to court documents, between 2021 and 2022, Massey and his girlfriend and co-defendant, Patricia Hart, 25, forced two adult victims into commercial sex work at various locations.

The couple advertised the victims online, took all earnings from the sex transactions, and set daily earnings requirements for the victims. They also restricted the victims' access to food, and tracked their geolocation data to prevent them from escaping, with Massey using physical violence and threats to maintain control. Massey was specifically noted for punching and strangling one victim in front of another to enforce compliance.

Hart, who pleaded guilty in November 2023 to the same conspiracy charges, is scheduled for sentencing on June 25.