Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons to three Texans and restored their civil rights as the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended on Thursday.

In a release, Abbott states the individuals demonstrated a commitment to reshape their lives and granted them pardons, so they may have a fresh start.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to officials, the three individuals receiving pardons were:

Jerry Lynn Smith, 64, from Harris County for theft in 1978 and was sentenced to pay a $500 fine.

Robert Phillip Marsh, 51, from Midland County, was for theft in 1990 and was sentenced to two years of deferred adjudication probation.

Heather Christine Sherman, 33, from Collin County for possession of marijuana in 2010 and was sentenced to three days of jail.

"Having served as a trial court judge, Texas Supreme Court Justice, and Attorney General, I have the utmost respect for our legal system and the unique gubernatorial power to grant clemency to Texans looking for a fresh start," said Governor Abbott. "These three Texans have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to reshape their lives and serve their communities. I thank the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their work to improve our criminal justice system and reduce recidivism in Texas."