Greatest in Houston sports honored at Houston Sports Awards

It was a glamorous Tuesday evening at the Hilton Americas Downtown as the Who's Who in Houston sports strutted down the red carpet dressed to impress for the 3rd Annual Houston Sports Awards.

Texans outside linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Brennan Scarlett said they can't wait to watch their teammate JJ Watt host Saturday Night Live in February.

"I think it’s going to be high-quality content. I mean he’s seen the beast on TV, he knows how it’s done," said Scarlett. "And I know this guy, he’ll prep. He’ll really prep for it so I’m excited to watch that."

Astros owner Jim Crane discussed the progress of the team's search for a new manager and general manager. Crane met with former Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker this week.

"We’re excited about Dusty and a couple of other guys we’re still going to talk to, so we’ll end up with someone great that will blend well with the team, then we’ll get focused on the GM and we’re doing that simultaneously so there are some good candidates there," Crane said. "We’re going to get it done early next week cause we gotta get to spring training so we want to have the team set and have some time to organize what they want to do and move forward."

MORE: Stay up-to-date with the latest sports news

University of Houston alumni and track and field Olympian Carl Lewis was one of three athletes inducted to the Houston Sports Awards Hall of Fame this year.

Advertisement

"I’d never heard of the University of Houston, Texas A&M, none of that stuff. And for me to come down here and really build a life, because it wasn’t just a career, it was a life. It’s just incredible to now be cemented here forever and that’s special." Lewis said. "I have no plans on leaving. I’m going to end my time here. It’s just great to be in this Hall of Fame."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones presented the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award to the family of the late Texans owner, Bob McNair, who passed away in 2018 after battling cancer.



"When I think of somebody that made the most commitment or the biggest commitment to the last 20 years in the NFL, I can’t top Bob McNair. And I’m not just talking about Houston although I mean Houston. Bob was so special to what the NFL was about," Jones said.



