Grass fire puts stop to firework show at Cypress church
article
CYPRESS, Texas - A night of fun and excitement soon turned frightening after a fireworks show at a church in Cypress Friday night resulted in a grass fire nearby.
RELATED: Fourth of July in Houston: Fireworks, parades and events
The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says it was called around 10 p.m. for a grass fire in a field adjacent to Second Baptist Church on Northwest Freeway. Cy-Fair FD assisted in getting the flames under control.
We're told about three acres of grass were burned during a fireworks display.
RELATED: Fourth of July 2022 in Galveston will feature drones instead of fireworks
No additional information was shared, as of this writing.