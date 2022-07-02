Expand / Collapse search

Grass fire puts stop to firework show at Cypress church

Cypress
Flames seen during fireworks display at Second Baptist Church (Photo: Cell phone video provided by Kylie Siems, shared with permission)

CYPRESS, Texas - A night of fun and excitement soon turned frightening after a fireworks show at a church in Cypress Friday night resulted in a grass fire nearby. 

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says it was called around 10 p.m. for a grass fire in a field adjacent to Second Baptist Church on Northwest Freeway. Cy-Fair FD assisted in getting the flames under control.

We're told about three acres of grass were burned during a fireworks display. 

No additional information was shared, as of this writing. 