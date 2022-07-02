Grass fire puts stop to firework show at Cypress church

article

A night of fun and excitement soon turned frightening after a fireworks show at a church in Cypress Friday night resulted in a grass fire nearby.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says it was called around 10 p.m. for a grass fire in a field adjacent to Second Baptist Church on Northwest Freeway. Cy-Fair FD assisted in getting the flames under control.

We're told about three acres of grass were burned during a fireworks display.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing.