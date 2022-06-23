Fourth of July 2022 in Galveston will feature drones instead of fireworks

This year’s 4th of July will be a little different in Galveston. Instead of the traditional fireworks display, the island will be celebrating with a patriotic drone show.

"We are the only Texas coastal destination that’s utilizing drone shows for the 4th of July," said Mary Beth Bassett, Senior Public Relations Manager at Galveston Park Board.

"Imagine these 200 drones will be launched out over the Gulf, they’ll be in patriotic configurations," Bassett added. "You can also download an app on your phone, and you can listen to patriotic music. We have a playlist, it’s with 99.1 KODA."

The event will feature two separate shows that last 12 minutes each. The shows are expected to start at 9 p.m. and at 10:15 p.m.

The Galveston Fire Dept will also be hosting its annual 4th of July parade before the drone show from 6 to 8 p.m.

Drone show spectacles have become increasingly popular at large-scale events like the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and this year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

The Galveston Park Board recently approved the measure as an eco-friendly alternative.

"Fireworks aren’t the most environmentally sensitive items to be using over the open ocean, and it upsets pets and even some veterans who might suffer from PTSD," Bassett said.

With the 100-plus degree heat and ongoing drought conditions, the National Weather Service in Houston says at least 17 counties in southeast Texas have issued an outdoor burn ban, including Fort Bend, Brazoria, and Galveston.

