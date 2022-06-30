4th of July in Houston: Fireworks, parades and events

The 4th of July holiday weekend is upon us, and hopefully, you are able to take some time off to enjoy it. There is a lot to do in the best city in America, and here are a few to get you started.

Check out this list of parades, fireworks shows and festivals happening across the Houston area in celebration of Independence Day.

HOUSTON/HARRIS COUNTY

Houston’s Freedom Over Texas

The six-hour event will feature live concerts, food and family-friendly activities. It will conclude with a fireworks show. This year’s entertainers include Clay Walker, Blanco Brown, Sawyer Brown, Step Rideau and Walker County. Tickets are $10 per person, but children 5 and younger get in for free.

When: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 4

Where: Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks

Click here to learn more.

POST Houston

POST Houston is gearing up for a downtown July 4 celebration on their 5-acre Skylawn rooftop. Get a unique view of the Freedom Over Texas fireworks show. It’s the perfect location to get down with the Houston Brass Band, Live DJs, games, food, and multiple bars on the roof. All ages are welcome. RSVP to get in free.

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., July 4

Where: POST Houston (401 Franklin Street)

Click here for more information.

Rick Ross at Rise Rooftop in Houston (July 3)

Rise Rooftop welcomes hip-hop artist Rick Ross, the biggest boss. Ages 18 and up are welcome. Tickets start at $60.

When: Doors open at 9:30 p.m, July 3

Where: Rise Rooftop (2600 Travis Street)

Click here to learn more.

Bellaire Celebration of Independence Parade & Festival

The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at South Rice Ave and Valerie Street. A Children’s Bike Parade starts at South Rice Ave and Evergreen Street. Both Parades end at South Rice Ave and Linden Street.

After the parade, around 10 a.m. head to the festival on the Great Lawn and in Loftin Park for food, live music and more.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 4

Where: Click here to see the parade route.

Click here to learn more.

Fireworks in Katy

Watch the fireworks show from Katy Mills Mall or Typhoon Texas. The water park will also have its "Red White & Boom" event all weekend long featuring live entertainment. For Typhoon Texas ticket information, click here.

When: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m., July 4

Where: East side of Katy Mills Mall/Typhoon Texas

Click here to learn more.

Kingwood Civic Club 4th of July parade

Watch the floats go by at the Kingwood Civic Club 4th of July parade. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. from Creekwood Middle School on Sandy Forks and ends at Kingwood High School.

When: Begins at 10 a.m. July 4

Where: Click here for the parade route.

Click here to learn more.

July 4th celebration at Kingwood Town Center Park

Find food vendors, live music, and family-friendly activities at this Independence Day celebration. The night ends with a patriotic musical laser show.

When: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Town Center Park (8 N Main St)

Click here to learn more.

BRAZORIA COUNTY

Pearland Celebration of Freedom

Catch some live music and a fireworks show at the Celebration of Freedom. Admission is free, but a $5 wristband is needed for most rides and attractions. You can also purchase items from the food trucks, or visit vendor booths.

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., July 4

Where: Independence Park (3449 Pearland Pkwy.)

Click here to learn more.

GALVESTON COUNTY

Galveston Fourth of July Parade - July 4

See dozens of floats along Seawall Blvd. The parade will begin at 59th Street and head toward 27th Street.

When: 6 p.m., July 4

Where: Seawall (59th to 27th)

Click here to learn more.

Galveston Fourth of July Drone Show

Hundreds of drones will launch from the beach near 37th Street for a 12-minute show including a dozen formations.

When: Two shows, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., July 4

Where: 37th Street and Seawall

Click here for more information.

Kemah Boardwalk Fireworks

Catch a fireworks show at Kemah Boardwalk on Independence Day night. If you get to the boardwalk early, you can ride the rides, listen to live music, or get something to eat. For information on ticketed attractions and paid parking, click here.

When: Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m., July 4

Where: Kemah Boardwalk (215 Kipp Ave)

Click here to learn more.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Conroe’s Starts and Stripes Celebration (July 2)

Find live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, vendors and more at the Stars and Stripes Celebration. The event concludes with a fireworks show.

When: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 2; fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Heritage Place (500 Metcalf Street)

Click here for more information.

Star-Spangled Salute in The Woodlands (July 3)

The Houston Symphony performs patriotic favorites in the Star-Spangled Salute on July 3 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Pre-concert activities begin at 6:30 p.m. and entertainment includes photo opportunities with characters, an instrument petting zoo and activations. The Woodlands Show Chorus, comprised of nearly 80 singers, will provide pre-show entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

When: Gates open 6:30 p.m.; show at 8 p.m., July 3

Where: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Click here for more information.

South County Fourth of July Parade in The Woodlands

Watch dozens of floats, fire engines, marching bands and more in the 1.3-mile parade around The Woodlands. Pre-parade entertainment begins at 8 a.m. at Market Street and Town Green Park. The parade then kicks off with the singing of the national anthem.

Where: Click here for the parade route

When: Parade begins at 9 a.m. July 4

Click here for more information.

FORT BEND

Red, White and Boom in Sugar Land

This celebration will feature live music and entertainment, family-friendly activities, trackless train rides, climbing walls, and more than a dozen food and treat vendors. Stick around for a fireworks and laser show at night. Entry is free.

When: Gates open at 5 p.m., July 4; entertainment from 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.; fireworks around 9 p.m.

Where: The Crown Festival Park (18355 Southwest Freeway)

Click here for more information.