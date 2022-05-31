Houston's Freedom Over Texas 2022: Concerts, fireworks & tickets

article

Houston’s annual Fourth of July celebration Freedom Over Texas returns as an in-person event this year after going virtual the past two years due to the pandemic.

The six-hour event at Eleanor Tinsley Park will feature live concerts, food, family-friendly activities, and a fireworks show.

This year’s entertainers include Clay Walker, Blanco Brown, Sawyer Brown, Step Rideau and Walker County.

In honor of NASA Johnson Space Center’s 60th anniversary, the celebration will also include a special Space City Experience, with a look at historic and future space missions.

The event begins at 4 p.m. and concludes with a fireworks show.

Tickets are $10 and are on sale now. Children 5 and under a free with a paid adult.

For more information, visit http://freedomovertexas.org/