'He's fighting': 3-year-old in hospital after crash with deputy that killed mom, grandma says

The mother who lost her daughter in a car crash involving a Harris County deputy spoke with FOX 26, she tells us she's now worried about her 3-year-old grandson who’s still in the hospital.

"It’s hard to deal with because I lost my baby."

The pain is still visible in the eyes of Simone Teal, the mother of Autrey Davis, who was killed after a deputy collided into her car while in pursuit of a suspected criminal.

"Every day is something, I wake up and there’s something else going on," said Teal.

As she grapples with the death of her daughter, she is now trying to stay strong for her family and grandson, 3-year-old Kyle Johnson, who is still in the hospital after the January 12th crash.

"He’s had several brain surgeries," said Teal. "He’s not doing too well, they're going to see what capabilities he has as far as mental ability goes."

Kyle was in the car with his 2-year-old sister.

The family tells us the collision should never have happened.

"It could have been avoided, there’s no way that an officer should have been driving in a residential area that fast regardless of the circumstance," said Chalinda Johnson, First Cousin of Autrey. " He took a mother, sister, cousin and daughter, and she’s never coming back."

The family is now being represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Houston attorney Andy Rubenstein.

According to the family attorney’s, Autrey’s death is one of four recent crashes involving law enforcement.

"What we believe now, is that it didn’t have to happen. This was avoidable," said Rubenstein. "There was no immediate need to arrest this individual, and they found him the next day."