HCSO: Robbery suspect who led deputy on chase before deadly crash now arrested

The robbery suspect who led a Harris County deputy on a chase before a deadly crash in northeast Houston has been arrested, authorities say.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 27-year-old Davonte Williams was arrested, and aggravated robbery charges are being filed in connection with two incidents that occurred on Wednesday night.

Williams was reportedly out on bond for two previous cases of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff.

The crash at the intersection of Laura Koppe Road and Lockwood Drive on Wednesday night left a woman dead and several others in the hospital – including two children and the deputy.

Sheriff Gonzalez says Williams was fleeing from a deputy after allegedly committing a robbery when that deputy's car and an SUV collided in an intersection. Authorities say the patrol car and the SUV struck several other vehicles after the initial impact, with a total of seven vehicles involved in the crash.

The woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other children, believed to be 2 and 5 years old, were transported to the hospital. One child was last reported to be in critical condition and the other child in stable condition.

The deputy was also transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police say three other adults were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say the robbery suspect fled the scene but a multi-agency collaboration led to his arrest.

The Houston Police Department is leading the ongoing investigation into the crash.

"Our condolences go out the family of the female that lost her life during the crash. And we pray for the recovery of our deputy, the two small children, and everyone impacted by the crash," Sheriff Gonzalez wrote on Twitter.